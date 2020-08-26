D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 54,867 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,867 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 10.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $707,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 9.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 595,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 37,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Carnival from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Carnival from $53.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

CCL stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

