D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 88,457 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,457 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,721,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,845,000 after purchasing an additional 567,849 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 162,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

