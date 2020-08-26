Daniel D. Burton Sells 122,868 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 122,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $3,958,806.96.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 692,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 292,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 670.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,930 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1,280.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 199,032 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.82.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

