David Ian Mckay Sells 7,515 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total value of C$745,905.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$582,927.55.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.27, for a total value of C$715,978.85.

On Friday, June 19th, David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total value of C$698,188.59.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$99.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$92.17. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$72.00 and a one year high of C$109.68. The stock has a market cap of $133.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.79.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The business had revenue of C$10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5200003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RY shares. CSFB upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cormark increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.23.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

