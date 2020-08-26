David Siegel Sells 7,095 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director David Siegel sold 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $329,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get M.D.C. alerts:

On Friday, July 31st, David Siegel sold 24,868 shares of M.D.C. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $1,101,901.08.

On Wednesday, July 29th, David Siegel sold 29,194 shares of M.D.C. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $1,310,810.60.

Shares of MDC opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $886.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,006,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 558,981 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.