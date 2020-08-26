Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $228.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $228.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

DE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.82.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $205.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.77. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $209.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

