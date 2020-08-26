Deutsche Bank Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $225.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $195.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.76.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $216.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.20 and a 200-day moving average of $175.52. The firm has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $218.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,513.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $3,115,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,598,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,558,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

