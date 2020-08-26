Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.19 ($44.93).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €39.16 ($46.07) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business’s 50 day moving average is €35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.86.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

