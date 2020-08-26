Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $198.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.46. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

