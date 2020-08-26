Dollar Tree, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BofA Securities upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,809,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,320,000 after acquiring an additional 77,346 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,007,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,947 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,720,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,144,000 after acquiring an additional 181,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,486,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,406,000 after acquiring an additional 148,427 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

