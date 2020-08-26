Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) & Summer Energy (NYSE:SUME) Critical Review

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and Summer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 3.77% 12.09% 3.47% Summer Energy -6.54% -198.95% -20.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Summer Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Summer Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dominion Energy and Summer Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $16.57 billion 3.98 $1.36 billion $4.24 18.51 Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.29 -$10.73 million N/A N/A

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Dominion Energy and Summer Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 2 10 5 0 2.18 Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dominion Energy presently has a consensus target price of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.46%. Given Dominion Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Summer Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities. It also comprises generation operations of the company's merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The company's Gas Infrastructure segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, gas transmission pipeline and storage, liquefied natural gas, and nonregulated retail natural gas marketing operations, as well as natural gas gathering and processing activities. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company's Southeast Energy segment generates, transmits, distributes, and markets electricity and natural gas through South Carolina Electric & Gas Company and Public Service Company of North Carolina. As of December 31, 2018, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 26,000 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,700 miles of electric transmission lines; 58,300 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,800 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 52,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 5 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric service provider in Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

