Dow R. Wilson Sells 38,907 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total transaction of $6,716,515.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,969,538.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VAR opened at $172.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.33. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. Analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,677,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 23.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 41,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 67.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 28.4% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

