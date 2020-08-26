Dream Hard Aa T Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:DRA)

Dream Hard Aa T (TSE:DRA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Dream Hard Aa T (TSE:DRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.25 million for the quarter.

