DubaiCoin Price Tops $0.0488 on Major Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $207,910.78 and approximately $466.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031544 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00028304 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00015180 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010628 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

