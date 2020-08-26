DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

DXPE opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $43.94.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.60 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 12,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

