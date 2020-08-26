Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Citigroup

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DEA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $24.28 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 242.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,182.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $510,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,721 shares of company stock worth $1,912,909 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 154,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

