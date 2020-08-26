ECC Market Capitalization Tops $2.84 Million (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 66.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last week, ECC has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. ECC has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $5.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00070705 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,365.38 or 1.00315544 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002729 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000864 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00167806 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003484 BTC.

About ECC

ECC (CRYPTO:ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ECC is ecc.network. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

