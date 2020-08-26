EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Santander upgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Berenberg Bank upgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

