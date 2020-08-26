Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EME. DA Davidson downgraded Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti upgraded Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Emcor Group has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emcor Group will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,783,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,062,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,069,000 after acquiring an additional 408,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,605,000 after acquiring an additional 267,572 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after acquiring an additional 255,861 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 952,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after acquiring an additional 225,253 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

