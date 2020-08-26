Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Entergy were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth $119,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Entergy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,882,000 after acquiring an additional 814,839 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Entergy by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,907,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,202,000 after acquiring an additional 809,364 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $55,467,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $97.82. The company had a trading volume of 793,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,950. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.