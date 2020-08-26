Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

EFSC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

EFSC stock opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $776.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $83.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.23 per share, for a total transaction of $146,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $251,378. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nevada A. Kent acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,627.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

