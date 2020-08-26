Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $358,000 Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY stock opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $119.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

In other news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $24,889,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 920,549 shares of company stock valued at $77,977,061. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nomura dropped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.73.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.