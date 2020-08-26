Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.54.

NASDAQ ETRN opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 401.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 94.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

