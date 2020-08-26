Essent Group Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Essent Group has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Essent Group to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.47. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale bought 50,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,109,645.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

