Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 159.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ETON. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.68. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $142.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

