E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,495,000 after purchasing an additional 254,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,572 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth about $122,471,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth about $100,525,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth about $88,108,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETFC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.61.

E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.25.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.