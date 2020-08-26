Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $91.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.60.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $84.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.44.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 48.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

