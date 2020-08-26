Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPE. BTIG Research raised Expedia Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Expedia Group from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.46.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $96.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -9.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,932,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,792,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,630,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.