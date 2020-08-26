Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Sells $4,425,307.70 in Stock

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 50,930 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $4,425,307.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher J. Mcclincy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $511,135.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.28. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,414,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,439,000 after acquiring an additional 669,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,142,000 after buying an additional 317,783 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 100.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,639,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,416,000 after buying an additional 1,828,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,731,000 after buying an additional 48,064 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 123.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,427,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,089,000 after buying an additional 1,341,529 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

