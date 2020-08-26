Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $280.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.91. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total transaction of $44,802.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,987 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network raised its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

