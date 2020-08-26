Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

