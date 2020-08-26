Financial Analysis: Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CareDx and Progenity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareDx $127.07 million 13.06 -$21.97 million ($0.52) -65.17 Progenity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Progenity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CareDx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CareDx and Progenity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareDx 0 0 6 1 3.14 Progenity 0 0 4 0 3.00

CareDx presently has a consensus target price of $45.86, indicating a potential upside of 35.31%. Progenity has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 56.61%. Given Progenity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Progenity is more favorable than CareDx.

Profitability

This table compares CareDx and Progenity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareDx -12.66% -13.58% -9.51% Progenity N/A N/A N/A

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc., a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients. The company also develops, manufactures, markets, and sells products that increase the chance of successful transplants by facilitating a match between a donor and a recipient of stem cells and solid organs. In addition, it offers Olerup SSP, which is used to type human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles based on sequence specific primer technology; Olerup SBT, a product range for sequence-based typing of HLA alleles; QTYPE that enables precision in HLA typing at a low to intermediate resolution for samples that uses real-time polymerase chain reaction methodology; and TruSight HLA, a solution for use in transplantation diagnostic testing. Further, the company provides AlloSeq Tx, a high-resolution HLA typing solution; AlloSeq cfDNA, a surveillance solution to measure dd-cfDNA in blood; AlloSeq HCT, a solution for chimerism testing for stem cell transplant recipients; Ottr, a transplant patient tracking software; and XynQAPI and Waitlist Management solutions. It offers its products directly to customers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company has a license agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the development, commercialization, and distribution of next generation sequencing product line for use in transplantation diagnostic testing; and Cibiltech SAS to commercialize KidneyCare iBox, a software for the predictive analysis of post-transplantation kidney allograft loss. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. CareDx, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women. The company also provides pediatric testing services. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November, 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California with a laboratory in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It has a bill payment location in Detroit, Michigan.

