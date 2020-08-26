Financial Comparison: e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) & Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Netlist and e.Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $26.10 million 3.97 -$12.45 million ($0.08) -6.63 e.Digital $700,000.00 N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A

e.Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Netlist.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of e.Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Netlist and e.Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 1 0 0 2.00 e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Netlist currently has a consensus target price of $0.30, suggesting a potential downside of 43.40%. Given Netlist’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Netlist is more favorable than e.Digital.

Volatility and Risk

Netlist has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -20.12% N/A -39.94% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as EXPRESSvault PCIe, a plug-and-play memory card, which offers data acceleration and data protection for server appliances; NVvault DDR3 NVDIMM comprising data acceleration and data protection in a joint electron device engineering council (JEDEC)standard DD3 interface for integration into industry-standard server and storage solutions; NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM, which provides data acceleration and data protection in a JEDEC standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. In addition, it resells Samsung products; and sells component inventory of DRAM ICs and NAND flash to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

e.Digital Company Profile

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

