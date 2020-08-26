First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.78. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

