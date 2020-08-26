FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised FirstService from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.14.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $123.30 on Tuesday. FirstService has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.67 and its 200-day moving average is $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 4,141.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,052,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,057,000 after buying an additional 6,886,148 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in FirstService by 24.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,459,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,136,000 after purchasing an additional 485,453 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 1.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in FirstService by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,375,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,359,000 after purchasing an additional 192,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in FirstService by 8.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,149,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,902,000 after purchasing an additional 93,083 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

