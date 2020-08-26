Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FISV has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.76.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $98.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,107,996 shares of company stock worth $501,248,859. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843,044 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,231 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,650,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,961 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

