Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLEX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Flex alerts:

FLEX opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Flex has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flex will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 10,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Humphries sold 24,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $265,519.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,848.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,043. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.