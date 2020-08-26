Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.80 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $7.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

