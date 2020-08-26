Franklin Milan Berger Purchases 7,000 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc (TSE:EPI) Stock

ESSA Pharma Inc (TSE:EPI) (NASDAQ:EPIX) Director Franklin Milan Berger purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at C$4,518,056.

Franklin Milan Berger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Franklin Milan Berger purchased 24,088 shares of ESSA Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.10 per share, with a total value of C$171,024.80.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Franklin Milan Berger purchased 50,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$349,280.00.

ESSA Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$0.36.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage development pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The Company is developing drugs, which selectively block the amino-terminal domain (NTD) of the androgen receptor (AR).

