Frontline (FRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Frontline to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

