Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.82.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.32 million, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. Funko has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Research analysts forecast that Funko will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Funko by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Funko by 240.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 32.1% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 13.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

