FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Turning Point Therapeutics Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.32) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($7.50). Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($9.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPTX. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $79.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.73. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $79.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,198,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,884,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

