FY2022 EPS Estimates for GoHealth, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for GoHealth in a report released on Thursday, August 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOCO. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays started coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $14.30 on Monday. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

