GAP (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a sell rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.39.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. GAP has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Strain acquired 5,500 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GAP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,941,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,507,000 after purchasing an additional 844,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in GAP by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GAP by 73.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613,511 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 322.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,682 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter worth approximately $35,019,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

