Gary R. Mills Acquires 3,000 Shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) President Gary R. Mills purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $58,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $337.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.55.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Community Bankshares Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 328,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 23.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 44,664 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $1,006,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 387.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 250.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCBC. BidaskClub downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

