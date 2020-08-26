Ghs Investments, Llc Sells 68,426 Shares of Cannabis Global (NASDAQ:CBGL) Stock

Cannabis Global (NASDAQ:CBGL) major shareholder Ghs Investments, Llc sold 68,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $10,948.16. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CBGL opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Cannabis Global has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

About Cannabis Global

Cannabis Global, Inc, a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company, focuses on developing infusion and delivery technologies. It plans to develop and commercialize hemp extracts and cannabinoids, and other consumer products. Cannabis Global, Inc was formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

