Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

GFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687,542 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 13,704,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,785 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 156.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,113,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,213 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 30.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 2,290.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,128,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,013 shares during the last quarter. 36.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.