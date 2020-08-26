Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $565.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $417.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $64,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,267.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $341,550 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Green Plains by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Green Plains by 18.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,093,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 331,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

