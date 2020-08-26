Guggenheim Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $395.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $320.00 to $395.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.41.

INTU stock opened at $336.42 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $337.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.91 and its 200 day moving average is $280.29. The company has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 33.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,321,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Intuit by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

