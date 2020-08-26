Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HAFC. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

HAFC opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $287.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2,252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 309,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 296,590 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

